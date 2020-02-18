Chinese government medical advisor says virus outbreak to peak by mid to late February in southern China

Xinhua reports, citing the Chinese expert on the matter, Zhong Nanshan









The forecast is based on mathematical models and the government's control measures.





That is similar to what he said exactly a week ago but we will see if things really play out that way. My take is that the numbers may see a peak, but as long as China keeps up the current protocols and precautions for a few more months at the very least.





As mentioned before, the real fear would be China ending their lockdown too soon and that we see a resurgence in the number of cases within the country and overseas.





Zhong says that the coronavirus outbreak is likely to peak this month with the numbers in southern China (I assume that includes the likes of Hubei and Guangdong) to peak by the middle or late in the month.