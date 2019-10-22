Chinese industry ministry: China will not close its doors and blindly rely on China-made technology

Comments by the Chinese industry ministry





China will not decouple from the development of international industries

Will closely monitor US entity list

And take appropriate measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights, interests

Will further open up telecom, Internet, auto sectors to foreign investment

China is still keeping a more welcoming tone for the time being while being consistent about the message of opening up its economy as noted in the last bullet point above.





However, unless they provide more details and enforce said action points, it is hard to see markets getting too optimistic about any of their recent remarks.



