Chinese investment to Australia expected to remain very subdued (after it more than halved in 2019)
An ICYMI, research report from KPMG and the University of Sydney
- "Chinese (overseas direct investment) into Australia has fallen at a faster rate in 2019 than Chinese investment into other western countries, including the U.S."
- Chinese investment to Australia more than halved in 2019
- expected to fall this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and negative perceptions around government screenings of such inflows