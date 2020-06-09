Chinese investment to Australia expected to remain very subdued (after it more than halved in 2019)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An ICYMI, research report from KPMG and the University of Sydney

  • "Chinese (overseas direct investment) into Australia has fallen at a faster rate in 2019 than Chinese investment into other western countries, including the U.S." 
  • Chinese investment to Australia more than halved in 2019 
  • expected to fall this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and negative perceptions around government screenings of such inflows

