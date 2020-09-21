Chinese leaders debate whether to speed up blacklist of US companies - report
Cisco likely to be on the list
This certainly doesn't sound like Apple is going to be targeted but the report says Cisco is highly likely to be named.
In recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the matter, an interagency group led by Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, who oversees foreign investment and trade, has stepped up finalization of the "unreliable-entity" list-China's answer to the U.S.'s list of Chinese entities it is targeting for sanctions.
China's Commerce Ministry gave more details Saturday indicating a list was near completion, saying blacklisted companies and individuals would be banned from both selling to and buying from China, and from investing in the country. However, it again refrained from disclosing any names. The ministry said in its statement that the list is "strictly limited to a very small number of illegal foreign entities."
Officials are now debating when or whether to publish the list, with some arguing it shouldn't be done before the U.S. election.