Chinese markets said to only resume trading on 3 February
Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter
Until there is an official announcement on when markets will reopen, I'd take the headline above with a pinch of salt. I reckon this is all a KIV situation and the Chinese authorities will respond accordingly to how the situation develops.
But for businesses and schools, expect the shutdown until 2 February to be adhered to as this will still be a precautionary measure to the coronavirus outbreak.