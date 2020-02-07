Chinese media report US and China Presidents Trump and Xi spoke over the phone

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

State TV reports comments from Xi:

  • Xi says China has taken comprehensive measures for coronavirus outbreak 
  • Long-term improving momentum of China's economy won't change 
  • China is fully confident and capable of defeating the outbreak 
Those headlines are pretty vague. 
Nothing reallt of substance on the big issue right now - the virus.

Nor on what is still a big issue - trade talks 

