Chinese media report US and China Presidents Trump and Xi spoke over the phone
State TV reports comments from Xi:
- Xi says China has taken comprehensive measures for coronavirus outbreak
- Long-term improving momentum of China's economy won't change
- China is fully confident and capable of defeating the outbreak
Those headlines are pretty vague.
Nothing reallt of substance on the big issue right now - the virus.
Nor on what is still a big issue - trade talks