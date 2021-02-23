Chinese media reports China is still far from semiconductor self-sufficiency

Via Caixin in China, noting that while China was the world's biggest chip buyer last year its still only a small producer.

2020 sales of integrated circuits in China jumped 9% year-on-year to $143 billion

about 5.9% of the total went to indigenous companies

around 15.9% of integrated circuits sold on the Chinese mainland last year were manufactured locally. But most of those were made by foreign and Taiwan-based companies with mainland-based factories, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corp., SK Hynix and Samsung

China aims to domestically produce 70% of its semiconductors by 2025



