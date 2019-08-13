Chinese media takes a victory lap after US climbs down on tariffs

China has its spin working

There's the trade war and there's the domestic propaganda war. Both sides continually claim victory at all times. Xinhua is highlighting how it was the US who called China, which is a soft way to highlight that it was the US that blinked.





The Global Times is taking a more festive approach.





Trump hates more than anything to be 'seen' as a loser in negotiations. In the past, China let him have his victories but now they seem to be priming the domestic audience for a fight.

