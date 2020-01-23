Chinese medical professional who contracted the coronavirus says his condition has improved after 1 day treatment

Chinese virologist contracted the coronavirus

Wang Guangfa of Peking University First Hospital

Said he caught it through his eyes because he was wearing a mask but not goggles

Says his condition has improved after one day's treatment

Also, this via Global Times:

Among 17 dead after being infected with the new coronavirus, the youngest fatality was 48 years old while the eldest was 89. Most of them had a history of chronic diseases: health authorities



While these developments will not be of comfort to the deceased nor their families for others who have contracted the illness its a bit better.







Seeing some gold slip, perhaps on this:



















