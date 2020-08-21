Chinese officials are clamping down on speculative stock and metal trading - fearful of backlash if prices drop
The Nikkei has the piece on Chinese officials seeking to calm investor fervour:
- on fears that investor anger in the wake of any financial collapse would stoke discontent with the government
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, a major state-owned lender, notified customers at the end of July that it would cease setting up new accounts for financial products linked to platinum and palladium prices
- Other banks have taken similar action
- "This is what the authorities wanted," said a sales manager at a large bank
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world ...