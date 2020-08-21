Chinese officials are clamping down on speculative stock and metal trading - fearful of backlash if prices drop

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Nikkei has the piece on Chinese officials seeking to calm investor fervour:

  • on fears that investor anger in the wake of any financial collapse would stoke discontent with the government
  • Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, a major state-owned lender, notified customers at the end of July that it would cease setting up new accounts for financial products linked to platinum and palladium prices
  • Other banks have taken similar action
  • "This is what the authorities wanted," said a sales manager at a large bank

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world ...
