Chinese policy dictates low G10FX volatility for now - SocGen
What's the outlook for volatility
Societe Generale Research discusses G01FX volatility in light of the latest developments in the US-China trade talks.
"After August's spike, USD/CNH volatility is currently falling back, either because pressure is easing or (more likely) because the authorities are keeping it in check as trade talks continue. We don't think we've seen the high for USD/CNY in this move unless further US import tariffs are abolished, rather than postponed, but more importantly," SocGen notes.
"For now however, it is worth re-stating the link between EUR/USD and USD/CNH, which have moved broadly together since EUR/USD peaked and USD/CNH troughed in Q1 2018. Less volatility and more short-term range-trading in the Chinese currency will continue to flow directly into still-low EUR/USD volatility. That isn't collapsing, but only because it's already very low," SocGen adds.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.