Chinese premier Li Keqiang: Will keep economic operations within reasonable range this year
Comments by Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, via state radio
- Will make good use of counter-cyclical policy tools
The usual remarks being offered up by Li today. In any case, just a heads up ahead of the Chinese GDP release this Friday. A reminder that state officials had come out to say that China did meet its target of 6.0% to 6.5% growth last year.
Then again, it is China. They always hit their target. Remember the case of 2017?