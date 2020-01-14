Chinese premier Li Keqiang: Will keep economic operations within reasonable range this year

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, via state radio

China
  • Will make good use of counter-cyclical policy tools
The usual remarks being offered up by Li today. In any case, just a heads up ahead of the Chinese GDP release this Friday. A reminder that state officials had come out to say that China did meet its target of 6.0% to 6.5% growth last year.

Then again, it is China. They always hit their target. Remember the case of 2017?
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose