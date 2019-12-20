Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to skip Davos - no summit with Trump then

Bloomberg with the headline that xi is planning on not attending the Davo forum

the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is scheduled for January, Tuesday, 21 to Friday 24



Bloomberg citing 'people familiar'. And adding

Vice premier Liu He is still expected to travel to Washington to sign the phase one trade deal in early January

Xi has only attended Davos once (2017). Who can blame him?













We'll always have Mar-a-Lago





AUD off a few tics. As is NZD. Not much.



