Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to skip Davos - no summit with Trump then
Bloomberg with the headline that xi is planning on not attending the Davo forum
- the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is scheduled for January, Tuesday, 21 to Friday 24
Bloomberg citing 'people familiar'. And adding
- Vice premier Liu He is still expected to travel to Washington to sign the phase one trade deal in early January
Xi has only attended Davos once (2017). Who can blame him?
We'll always have Mar-a-Lago
AUD off a few tics. As is NZD. Not much.