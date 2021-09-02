Chinese regulators summon 11 ride-hailing firms to a meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Next in the firing line in China's crackdown on  ... everything?


Headlines via Reuters
No further details at this stage .... here we go, a little more (via Global Times):
  • Five Chinese govt departments including the transport ministry, market regulator, and cyberspace administration jointly summoned 11 online ride-hailing platforms including Didi and Meituan.   
And, more again:
China says some car-hailing firms disturb fair competition, and requires them to correct mistakes by Dec.



