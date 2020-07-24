Chinese researcher at San Francisco consulate in custody

US pressure on China continues

Consulates will conduct some intelligence activity, but this can be exploited



China's Houston consulate activity went well over the line of what we can accept



Activity at Houston consulate, while the legal, not necessarily amenable to criminal charges, given diplomatic immunity



Malign activities by Chinese consulates not specific to Houston, but it was one of the worst offenders



Lnks Houston consulate action to coronavirus research



Chinese student who took refuge in China's San Francisco consulate is in US custody and is expected to make 1st court appearance on Friday



US Chengdu consulates activity is about messaging to Chinese people



China's Houston consulate not unlike what we have seen all over the country



process of returning US diplomats to China continues, Chinese side has been cooperative on this issue



US has seen 1300% increase in cases related to Chinese economic espionage in the past 10 years



China accounts for disproportionate share of trade secret cases



A Chinese researcher at the San Francisco consulate is in custody. This according to the US Justice Department. The US Justice Department is also commenting on recent activity in Houston. The US shut down the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this week. China retaliated by closing the US consulate in Chengdu.