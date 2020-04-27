Australian press headline: "Chinese sanctions of Australian goods may be closer than ever"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Taking note of this, its a confronting headline but the long article that follows offers very little elaboration.

Its in Australia's version of The Guardian, here is the link (appears to be ungated)

In brief its a summary of where China and Australia are currently at in a somewhat strained relationship. Right at the end it talks about the headline (bolding mine):
  • Government ministers have long worried that Beijing, which takes more than a third of our exports, would punish Australia with trade sanctions to pressure Canberra to change its political positioning. In the acrimonious, post-Covid-19 world, such sanctions may be closer than ever. If they needed any reminding, Cheng Jingye, China's ambassador in Canberra, delivered an explicit warning in the AFR of a Chinese "consumer boycott" should the government persist with its call for an inquiry.
Something to be aware of that may weigh on the AUD, which is having a good opening to the week regardless:

Taking note of this, its a confronting headline but the long article that follows offers very little elaboration.


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose