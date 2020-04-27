Australian press headline: "Chinese sanctions of Australian goods may be closer than ever"

Taking note of this, its a confronting headline but the long article that follows offers very little elaboration.





In brief its a summary of where China and Australia are currently at in a somewhat strained relationship. Right at the end it talks about the headline (bolding mine):

Government ministers have long worried that Beijing, which takes more than a third of our exports, would punish Australia with trade sanctions to pressure Canberra to change its political positioning. In the acrimonious, post-Covid-19 world, such sanctions may be closer than ever. If they needed any reminding, Cheng Jingye, China's ambassador in Canberra, delivered an explicit warning in the AFR of a Chinese "consumer boycott" should the government persist with its call for an inquiry.



Something to be aware of that may weigh on the AUD, which is having a good opening to the week regardless:















