Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong will have “no reason to sit on their hands” if the situation in the city worsens

An editorial in the China Daily newspaper, via Reuters

Goes on:

Hong Kong, which Beijing now administers as a Special Administrative Region (SAR)."While the SAR government has so far not felt the need to call on the garrison, that does not mean it will not do so should the situation demand it," the China Daily editorial said."If the already ugly situation worsens, with the violence and unrest threatening to spiral out of control under the orchestration of secessionist-minded troublemakers, the armed forces stationed in the SAR will have no reason to sit on their hands," said the government-run English-language newspaper."The PLA garrison in Hong Kong is not merely a symbol of Chinese sovereignty over the city."





---

Note:

A detachment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers have been stationed in Hong Kong since the 1997 handover

Analysts estimate the garrison numbers between 8,000 and 10,000 troops



Yesterday there was a 'routine' movement of these troops:



