Chinese state-backed aluminium producer misses another bond payment

Company has missed a coupon payment on a dollar bond

  • Qinghai Provincial Investment Group
Says Bloomberg, coupon came due Thursday on a $300 million 2020 note, according to a person familiar with the matter. 
  • It is in talks with financial institutions for funds to make a delayed payment, said the person
Qinghai Provincial missed a semi-annual coupon payment on the same bond in February, citing insufficient cash, only to repay a few days later. 


Sign of tight finances in China? Need for further debt restructuring? 


