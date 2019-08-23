Chinese state-backed aluminium producer misses another bond payment

Company has missed a coupon payment on a dollar bond

Qinghai Provincial Investment Group

Says Bloomberg, coupon came due Thursday on a $300 million 2020 note, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It is in talks with financial institutions for funds to make a delayed payment, said the person

Qinghai Provincial missed a semi-annual coupon payment on the same bond in February, citing insufficient cash, only to repay a few days later.









Sign of tight finances in China? Need for further debt restructuring?







