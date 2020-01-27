Chinese state media confirms 2,835 cases of coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is up from the 2,744 cases at the start of today

There's still a lot of skepticism involving the official numbers but even when you look at the timeline progression, that's a bit concerning.

Adam had a great post over the weekend on why the current figures appear to be statistically impossible. You can check it out here.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose