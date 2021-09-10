Chinese state media says Presidents Xi and Biden had a broad, candid talk

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says the two held a broad, candid, strategic conversation on US-China relations and issued of mutual concern. 

  • Says US policy on China imposes great difficulties on China_US relations 
  • Xi says should push forward China-US relations to get back to the right track
  • Xi says both sides agreed to maintain frequent contact via multiple means
  • both sides agreed to step-up working-level teams communcations

