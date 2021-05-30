Chinese think-tank says while US tariffs on China are likely to remain in place a middle ground might be found

Reuters with a curious piece from 'think tank' China Finance 40 forum (CF40)

Biden administration unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term

says the US may look to reduce the tariff burden through tariff exclusions, which would avoid resistance in congress and ease political pressure

Tariffs are not the only issue though says the Tank:

"During the Biden administration, technological competition and confrontation between China and the United States in cyberspace will intensify, and the possibility of parallel systems will increase"



















