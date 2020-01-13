Chinese trade delegation en route to Washington to sign Phase One trade deal - Global Times

Global Times with a tweet update on the matter









The Chinese trade delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He has left Beijing en route to Washington DC to sign the phase one #tradedeal with US officials, a source told the Global Times on Monday. #tradetalks #tradewar ForexLive It looks like all is going according to plan and schedule - at least for now - with the deal expected to be signed off later in the week on 15 January.





As mentioned before, the details of the deal will be of particular importance so look towards that bit of information next as to how market participants will tie all of this to US-China trade sentiment in the bigger picture.





So far, markets are keeping more steady in the run up to the trade deal signing with risk faring rather decently today. USD/JPY is still keeping at fresh seven-month highs around 109.90 while gold is down by 0.7% around $1,550 at the moment.





