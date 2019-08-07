Chinese yuan to slide to 7.50 per dollar in the longer-term - Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole's head of G10 FX research and strategy, Valentin Marinov, spoke to Bloomberg earlier this morning
- Sees USD/CNY hitting 7.30 before too long
- Longer-term, sees USD/CNY hitting 7.50
- Communication from PBOC is that they are not afraid to let the yuan slide a bit more
- The reason being they are trying to offset any negatives coming from the trade war
- The factor that may contain any further depreciation is financial stability
- But still believes PBOC may be comfortable with some more weakness from here
He makes a fair point about the Chinese yuan being included in the SDR basket now being supportive of the currency but I reckon the PBOC have already given quite clear hints of what to expect in the near future.
And as long as the US-China trade war continues to drag on, expect the exchange rate to be part and parcel of China's retaliatory measures - in spite of what they are saying.