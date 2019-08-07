Chinese yuan to slide to 7.50 per dollar in the longer-term - Credit Agricole

Credit Agricole's head of G10 FX research and strategy, Valentin Marinov, spoke to Bloomberg earlier this morning





Sees USD/CNY hitting 7.30 before too long

Longer-term, sees USD/CNY hitting 7.50

Communication from PBOC is that they are not afraid to let the yuan slide a bit more

The reason being they are trying to offset any negatives coming from the trade war

The factor that may contain any further depreciation is financial stability

But still believes PBOC may be comfortable with some more weakness from here He makes a fair point about the Chinese yuan being included in the SDR basket now being supportive of the currency but I reckon the PBOC have already given quite clear hints of what to expect in the near future.





And as long as the US-China trade war continues to drag on, expect the exchange rate to be part and parcel of China's retaliatory measures - in spite of what they are saying.



