Accusation contained in a tweet

"When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!"













The tweet was in response to US accusation (again) that China was slow to react to the virus and was not transparent enough.

That is pretty rich coming from the US where the response has been lackadaisical and non-transparent.