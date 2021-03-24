Chip shortage update - Taiwan says its not threatened by Intel's massive investment in new chip plants
Taiwanese Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua responds:
- says this is not a challenge to Taiwan chip firms
- says Taiwan's semiconductor production ecosystem is 'very good'
- Taiwan's chip firms are 'awesome,' their technology keeps improving
- would be happy to see Taiwan-US chip cooperation, but we still hope Taiwan firms increase investment at home
It will take quite some time for the new Intel plants to come online, Taiwan is well placed to increase its competitiveness further in the meantime.