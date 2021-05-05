Chipmaker TSMC may build more cip factories in Arizona

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is to build a semiconductor plant in Phoenix Arizona.

  • the plans were announced in 2020
  • production should begin in 2024
Reuters report the firm may build more than one currently being planned. Reuters cite 3 people familiar. 

TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker, it manufactures most of its chips in Taiwan, with plants in China and Washington (state). 

News was out overnight (US time)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is to build a semiconductor plant in Phoenix Arizona.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose