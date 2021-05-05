Chipmaker TSMC may build more cip factories in Arizona

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is to build a semiconductor plant in Phoenix Arizona.

the plans were announced in 2020

production should begin in 2024

Reuters report the firm may build more than one currently being planned. Reuters cite 3 people familiar.





TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker, it manufactures most of its chips in Taiwan, with plants in China and Washington (state).





