Choppy trading in the currencies space continues as stocks keep softer

The dollar recoups some momentum after losing a bit of ground earlier

US futures are down by about 1.4% currently, with European equities also seeing red now as indices fall to a session low. The DAX is down by 0.6% as the risk mood remains softer as we look towards North American trading.





In turn, this is keeping the dollar more choppy in trading today as the greenback turned gains into losses before recovering the drop in the past hour.





If anything, this still shows that there is still much to play for as we start the week. The market remains as indecisive as it was towards the latter stages of last week, so let's see if we will settle on a lasting theme in the coming sessions.





Notably, EUR/USD backed off after failing to contest a break of the 100-hour MA (red line):







