Chris Christie gets COVID-19 as the list tied to the White House grows

New Jersey Governor and Trump confidant gets the virus





Chris Christie was among those helping Trump with debate prep this week so there was considerable speculation that he had been exposed to the virus. No one wore masks at the debate prep, according to Christie.





From Christie:





I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.

The list of advisors and people who attended the Amy Coney Barrett nomination who have been diagnosed continues to grow:





President Trump

First lady Melania Trump

Hope Hicks

Ronna McDaniel

Sen. Mike Lee

Rev. John Jenkins

Sen. Thom Tillis

Se. Ron Johnson



Kellyanne Conway

Bill Stepien

Notre Dame Pres. Jenkins

There were also three White House reporters and 11 staff who hosted the Cleveland debate.





Pence tested negative again today.





Mitch McConnell said all Senate floor activity will be rescheduled until after Oct 19 but that committee work -- including on the Supreme Court nominee -- can begin Oct 12.

