Chris Christie gets COVID-19 as the list tied to the White House grows
New Jersey Governor and Trump confidant gets the virus
Chris Christie was among those helping Trump with debate prep this week so there was considerable speculation that he had been exposed to the virus. No one wore masks at the debate prep, according to Christie.
From Christie:
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.
The list of advisors and people who attended the Amy Coney Barrett nomination who have been diagnosed continues to grow:
- President Trump
- First lady Melania Trump
- Hope Hicks
- Ronna McDaniel
- Sen. Mike Lee
- Rev. John Jenkins
- Sen. Thom Tillis
- Se. Ron Johnson
- Kellyanne Conway
- Bill Stepien
- Notre Dame Pres. Jenkins
There were also three White House reporters and 11 staff who hosted the Cleveland debate.
Pence tested negative again today.
Mitch McConnell said all Senate floor activity will be rescheduled until after Oct 19 but that committee work -- including on the Supreme Court nominee -- can begin Oct 12.