Christine Lagarde gains European Parliament approval to lead ECB

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The vote today was merely a formality

This confirms she will become the ECB's first female president, succeeding Draghi w.e.f 1 November for a term of 8 years. The vote was 394-206 in her favour, with 49 abstentions.
