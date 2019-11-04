Christine Lagarde's first speech in Berlin at 20:30 

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Lagarde to call for fiscal stimulus

Draghi's gift to Lagarde was to start a concerted effort calling for fiscal stimulus to lift the economy. This takes the pressure off ECB monetary policy and was a canny move from Draghi to his successor. You can only do what can be done. This is probably a line that Lagarde will carry on down and we may well see her express less of a reliance on rate cuts going forward. The present dollar weakness will only help EURUSD longs and we may well see a move up to 1.1200 on her speech if she does take this slant.

Potential for volatility here as the market looks for their first cue from the new ECB President. 
Lagarde to call for fiscal stimulus

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose