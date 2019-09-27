CIBC don't see the SNB cutting rates this year

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

From the Canadian Rockies to the Swiss Alps

 From the Canadian Rockies to the Swiss Alps

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) explain their outlook for the EURCHF:

Despite a mild recovery in risk sentiment, EURCHF is trading close to 2y lows as the ECB remains accommodative. Although this would put pressure on the SNB to ease, market expectations for a cut by December have receded from a near certainty in early September to around 25%. We don't see the SNB cutting rates this year, but expect they will remain active in currency intervention

For your background understanding: 

  •  the SNB tries to avoid CHF strength to reduce the impact on their  largely export driven economy.
  • Historically they tried 'pegging' the currency to a specific level which they defended robustly ( 1.2000 EURCHF level). However , that defence came at too great a cost and ultimately the SNB couldn't fight a strengthening CHF. The 1.2000 'Peg' was abandoned famously in January 2015. 

However, they still engage in EURCHF buying, but in a more ad-hoc manner than pinning a pegged level. The question is, 'how low will they let the EURCHF go?'

EURCHF

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose