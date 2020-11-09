Citi cuts short-term gold target to $1800

Maintains longer-term gold forecast





Still sees gold hitting $2300 in 6-12 months.





I'm thinking about buying gold here because I don't see how this changes the equation in any way for the bulls. If anything, it brings inflation closer. The easy money is going to continue to flow. There's no reason to be anything but a gold bull until Fed funds get to 1%.





I just don't know if the timing is right. I'm watching $1850 closely because we could easily get a break lower to $1750-$1800 before sentiment turns.





