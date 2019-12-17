Citi is bullish on the US-China trade truce, and on gold

Citi says it has a 'base case' for a sustainable US-China trade cease fire in 2020

  • based on 2020 being an election year in the US
Citi bullish on copper, nickel, coking coal and palladium, and says that gold "deserves its place in the portfolio as a hedge against the trade war re-escalating"

And, more from the note:
  • phase-one deal bullish for global growth 
  • we expect a modest grind higher in risk sentiment through at least April/May 2020
