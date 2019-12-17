Citi is bullish on the US-China trade truce, and on gold

Citi says it has a 'base case' for a sustainable US-China trade cease fire in 2020

based on 2020 being an election year in the US

Citi bullish on copper, nickel, coking coal and palladium, and says that gold "deserves its place in the portfolio as a hedge against the trade war re-escalating"





And, more from the note:

phase-one deal bullish for global growth

we expect a modest grind higher in risk sentiment through at least April/May 2020











