Citi say there is scope for the USD to move even higher in the months ahead (sell the Kiwi $)

A client note via Citi with remarks on the US dollar ahead

More USD buyers if the risk backdrop remains "challenged"

A move back lower for the USD prior to the US election is a risk if:

an imminent, widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine

and/or the Fed asserting its dovishness again (eg by increasing asset purchases &/or giving more aggressive guidance)

With an eye on developments apart for this Citi say that improved economic data of further easing from central banks elsewhere is unlikely to prompt flows back into pro-risk trades





Citi says its added a short NZD/USD trade, remains short USD/JPY.









Citi's bias is for the USD to gain further in the weeks and months ahead