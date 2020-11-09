Citi says COVID-19 vaccine news trumps fiscal, monetary policy to support stocks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note from Citi on the positive coronavirus vaccine developmetns.

(via Reuters overnight ICYMI)

  • “More than any fiscal spending package or central bank lending program, a healthcare solution to COVID has the greatest potential to restore economic activity to its full potential, lifting deeply-depressed ‘social-close’ industries”
  • US stocks may lag any vaccine-driven rallies in Europe or Asia due to their heavy exposure to the technology sector, which has done well during lockdowns and social restrictions.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose