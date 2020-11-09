Citi says COVID-19 vaccine news trumps fiscal, monetary policy to support stocks
A note from Citi on the positive coronavirus vaccine developmetns.
(via Reuters overnight ICYMI)
- “More than any fiscal spending package or central bank lending program, a healthcare solution to COVID has the greatest potential to restore economic activity to its full potential, lifting deeply-depressed ‘social-close’ industries”
- US stocks may lag any vaccine-driven rallies in Europe or Asia due to their heavy exposure to the technology sector, which has done well during lockdowns and social restrictions.