Citi says that markets are out of step with grim reality - warns clients to raise cash
Citi warns on the true cost yet to come of the coronavirus pandemic.
From the article
- We definitely feel that the markets are way ahead of reality. We really are telling every client to tap the market if they can because we think the pricing now couldn't get any better
- second quarter … we start seeing the pain, and the collateral effects of that, we think this is going to be much tougher than it looks
- "Markets are pricing a V [shaped recovery], everyone's coming back to work, and this is going to be fine," Mr Falco said. "I don't think it's going to be that easy quite frankly."
This via a weekend piece in the Financial Times, here is the link (may be gated) for more.