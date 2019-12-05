Citi sees cable rising to 1.38 in 2020

Citi see gains for GBP/USD

A conservative majority that's less-inclined towards austerity will send cable to 1.38 next year, analysts at Citi says.

They note that continued austerity is a risk because that's what's been promised on the campaign trail (or at least fiscal restraint) but they believe Johnson's government will be more inclined to spent in order to kick-start growth.

They also highlight this week's upside breakout for a bull flag as a reason to be optimistic.

