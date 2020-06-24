Citi sees slow consumer spending in Asia - impact on US economic recovery

Says "The consumer is far from firing on all cylinders in Asia, and I think that's a concern for us here in America."

Asia consumers have remained cautious about spending, despite the fact that certain parts of Asia weren't hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Uh, well, yeah. I am surprised Citi is just discovering this. Comments from a senior exec though, the folks on the ground have probably been trying to get the message through for months already.





