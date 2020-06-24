Citi sees slow consumer spending in Asia - impact on US economic recovery
Says "The consumer is far from firing on all cylinders in Asia, and I think that's a concern for us here in America."
- Asia consumers have remained cautious about spending, despite the fact that certain parts of Asia weren't hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Uh, well, yeah. I am surprised Citi is just discovering this. Comments from a senior exec though, the folks on the ground have probably been trying to get the message through for months already.