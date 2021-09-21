Citi warns of risks of inflation expectations de-anchoring after poll

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Citi research

Data from Citigroup suggests growing risks that inflation expectations could become de-anchored to the upside in the UK.

They say short and long-run inflation expectations are now well above their pre-pandemic range. The Citi/YouGov survey showed 12 month expectations at 4.1% (prior 3.1%) and 5-10 year inflation at 3.8% (prior 3.4%).

The overall levels are less important than the speed of change in consumer surveys. This is a quick pickup.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose