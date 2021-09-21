Citi warns of risks of inflation expectations de-anchoring after poll

Citi research

Data from Citigroup suggests growing risks that inflation expectations could become de-anchored to the upside in the UK.







They say short and long-run inflation expectations are now well above their pre-pandemic range. The Citi/YouGov survey showed 12 month expectations at 4.1% (prior 3.1%) and 5-10 year inflation at 3.8% (prior 3.4%).







The overall levels are less important than the speed of change in consumer surveys. This is a quick pickup.

