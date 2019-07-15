Citigroup Q2 earnings beat estimates

Citigroup kicks off earnings season in the US

Q2 adjusted EPS $1.83 vs $1.80 estimated

Q2 fixed income markets revenue $3.32 bn vs $2.99 bn estimated

Q2 equity markets revenue $790m vs $824m estimated

If you factor in the gains the firm made on the Tradeweb IPO, the EPS would've recorded $1.95 instead with profit of $4.79 billion. Either way, that's a good start for banks and financial institutions this earnings season and it'll certainly give equity investors something to cheer about to start the new week.





Of note tomorrow, we'll be getting the likes of JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs reporting their respective earnings.



