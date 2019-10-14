Citigroup says offshore yuan to stay weaker than 7.00 against the dollar

But notes that recent gains in the yuan may build further









"There has been continued inflows into CNH from both leveraged and real money community in recent weeks but we do not expect a material risk of long USD/CNH positions unwinding."

The caveat for any significant yuan strength pushing USD/CNH below 7.00 is "if market prices in a deal with tariff rollback", which the firm concedes as being unlikely for now. They add that they are "skeptical of a comprehensive trade deal before the 2020 election".



ForexLive Despite risk assets seeing more 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play today, the yuan is noticeably stronger with the offshore currency trading at 7.07 against the dollar now.





In their latest note, the firm says that they do not expect the offshore yuan to strengthen beyond 7.00 per dollar in the near-term. However, they do see the potential for recent gains in the currency to run further: