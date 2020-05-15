Citi's US stock market indicator warning sign - 'euphoria'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Citi's panic/euphoria model is used as a longer term indicator, indicating a 12 month direction.

Latest update is showing its bordering on the euphoric end of the scale, which is a bearish indicator  - suggesting negative returns over the next 12 months.

Citi say the rally has been due to:
  • a 'TINA (there is no alternative) trade' effect 
  • new entrants to the stock market using the drop to buy into, the buyers not having "much background in the equity space"
Citi's panic/euphoria model is used as a longer term indicator, indicating a 12 month direction.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose