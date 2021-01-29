Citron gives up, won't offer short-selling research

Citron to do long-only research





Citron -- whose name means lemon -- and made its reputation on highlighting companies to short, is throwing in the towel after getting utterly crushed on GameStop.





Citron isn't really a firm, it's one guy named Andrew Left.





He's now saying his focus will be long-only on 'multibagger' opportunities.





Citron Research discontinues short selling research After 20 years of publishing Citron will no longer publish "short reports". We will focus on giving long side multibagger opportunities for individual investors

In his statement, he says that he's 'become the establishment' and that his firm has 'lost its focus'.







It is ironic that a short-seller became the face of some kind of anti-establishment, anti-wall street mini-revolution and its one of its first casualties.













