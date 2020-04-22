Climbs in periphery yields adds pressure on the ECB to act
Yields higher again today
Here are the moves in a handful of bond markets today:
- Italy +6 bps to 2.13%
- Portugal +15 bps to 1.31%
- Spain +17 bps to 1.18%
There is increasing talk about the ECB increasing it Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). The ECB meeting is next week but ABN Amro is out with a note saying "another emergency ECB announcement a distinct possibility" while forecasting the program is boosted to 1.25 trillion euros from 750 billion.