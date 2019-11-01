Clocks are back to normal next week as US/Canada end day light savings time

Fall back an hour

Last week, Europe shifted their clocks back an hour. That made the London/European stay extended in the NY session this week.





However, the clocks go back to normal while most of US and Canada sleep early on Sunday morning.





So next week, the London 4 pm fix will be at 11 AM instead of 12 PM. The stock close will be at 11:30 AM ET, instead of 12:30 PM ET, and traders will look to exit in Europe/London around 12 PM instead of 1 PM.



