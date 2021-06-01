Closed session of the OPEC+ meeting gets underway

Looks like a rubber stamp

WTI crude oil is up $2.17 to $68.50, off the high of $68.83 but still very strong on the day.





The opening statements from OPEC were along the lines of what you would expect with Saudi Arabia saying the market is coming into balance.





The decision will surely leak out in the next few hours, if not sooner. They're fully expected to stick to the plan to slowly bring back production through July as they wait and see what happens with Iran.





