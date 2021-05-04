CME says it will permanently close most open outcry trading pits

CME Group announced that it will not reopen its physical trading pits that were closed last March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eurodollar options pit will remain open

Also says that, subject to regulatory review, it will delist its full-size, floor-based S&P 500 futures and options contracts following the expiration of the September 2021 contracts on September 17, 2021

Open interest that remains after the delisting will be migrated into the E-mini S&P 500 futures and options contracts that are available electronically on CME Globex.

All individual trading positions will be converted into the corresponding E-mini S&P 500 contracts with the matching expiration date and strike price for options at the current 1:5 ratio.





Gonna need a new movie:



