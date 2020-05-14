CNBC reporting the White House is likely to support more stimulus checks

CNBC citing unnamed sources saying Trump favours further economic stimulus checks for coronavirus relief 

The White House would likely support a new round of stimulus checks, sources told CNBC on Thursday.

CNBC says they sought comment from The White House but nothing specific on this matter. 
---
There is a lot to be said for stimulus of this sort, money directly into the hands of consumers. 

If this is the case, more stimulus checks, it'd give equities another spurt higher. 

