Colonial Pipeline starting to come back in a stepwise fashion
Looks to be fully up and running by the end of the week.The Colonial Pipeline is starting to come back online in a s step-by-step progression. The attack affected some of its systems, but expects to be fully functioning by the end of the week in a phased approach.
Crude oil futures traded higher earlier in the day to a intraday high of $65.75. The low price has reached $63.95. The current prices between those levels at $64.90.. The low at $63.95 tested the low from Friday near the same level and found buyers (see earlier technical post here)