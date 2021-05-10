Colonial Pipeline starting to come back in a stepwise fashion

Looks to be fully up and running by the end of the week.









Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Crude oil futures traded higher earlier in the day to a intraday high of $65.75. The low price has reached $63.95. The current prices between those levels at $64.90.. The low at $63.95 tested the low from Friday near the same level and found buyers (see earlier technical post here

The Colonial Pipeline is starting to come back online in a s step-by-step progression. The attack affected some of its systems, but expects to be fully functioning by the end of the week in a phased approach.