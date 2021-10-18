Coming soon: State-by-state JOLTS data

I can't want to see the Delaware numbers

The BLS tweeted out that on Friday at 10 am it will be out with a new report detailing job openings and labor turnover broken down by each state.





I believe that job openings are a trash indicator in 2021. Companies use automated processes and have 'always hiring' policies for low wage workers, even when they're not really hiring. It's a battle of algos in the HR department and people still treat the JOLTS data like it's an era of talking to the manager and giving him a firm handshake.



