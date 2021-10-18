Coming soon: State-by-state JOLTS data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

I can't want to see the Delaware numbers

The BLS tweeted out that on Friday at 10 am it will be out with a new report detailing job openings and labor turnover broken down by each state.

I believe that job openings are a trash indicator in 2021. Companies use automated processes and have 'always hiring' policies for low wage workers, even when they're not really hiring. It's a battle of algos in the HR department and people still treat the JOLTS data like it's an era of talking to the manager and giving him a firm handshake.

In any case, this data point will at least let workers know where the Amazon distributions centers jobs are. Obviously I'll cover it, because I'm an eco-data junkie.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose